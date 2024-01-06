How to Watch Clemson vs. North Carolina on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) hope to build on an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.
Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- Clemson has an 11-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 68th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 94th.
- The Tigers average 10.2 more points per game (82.2) than the Tar Heels allow (72).
- When Clemson scores more than 72 points, it is 9-2.
Clemson Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Clemson is posting seven more points per game (87.8) than it is in away games (80.8).
- The Tigers cede 66.2 points per game in home games this year, compared to 80.3 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Clemson has performed better in home games this season, draining 10.2 three-pointers per game with a 43% three-point percentage, compared to 10 threes per game and a 38.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Queens
|W 109-79
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|Radford
|W 93-58
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 95-82
|Watsco Center
|1/6/2024
|North Carolina
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Boston College
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
