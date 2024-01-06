Clemson vs. North Carolina: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. North Carolina matchup.
Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Clemson vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|North Carolina Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-1.5)
|156.5
|-128
|+106
Clemson vs. North Carolina Betting Trends
- Clemson has covered eight times in 13 games with a spread this season.
- In the Tigers' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
- North Carolina has put together a 7-6-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Tar Heels and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 13 times this year.
Clemson Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +7500
- Clemson is 33rd in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (24th-best).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Tigers have had the fifth-biggest change this season, improving from +20000 at the start to +7500.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Clemson has a 1.3% chance of winning the national championship.
