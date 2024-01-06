When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Clemson be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

+20000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000

How Clemson ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 1-2 16 16 7

Clemson's best wins

Clemson beat the South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 23 in the RPI) in a 72-67 win on December 6 -- its best win of the season. PJ Hall led the offense against South Carolina, posting 21 points. Second on the team was Joseph Girard III with 16 points.

Next best wins

85-77 on the road over Alabama (No. 27/RPI) on November 28

85-68 at home over Boise State (No. 60/RPI) on November 19

74-66 over TCU (No. 99/RPI) on December 9

68-65 over Davidson (No. 100/RPI) on November 12

79-70 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 109/RPI) on December 3

Clemson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-3 | Quadrant 2: 4-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Based on the RPI, Clemson has two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 12th-most in the nation. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 40th-most.

Based on the RPI, the Tigers have four wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, Clemson has three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Clemson has the 17th-toughest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Tigers have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with 15 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 12 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Clemson's upcoming schedule includes two games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Clemson's next game

Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Clemson Tigers

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Clemson Tigers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN Networks

