2024 NCAA Bracketology: Clemson March Madness Odds | January 8
When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Clemson be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Preseason national championship odds: +20000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000
How Clemson ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-3
|1-2
|16
|16
|7
Clemson's best wins
Clemson beat the South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 23 in the RPI) in a 72-67 win on December 6 -- its best win of the season. PJ Hall led the offense against South Carolina, posting 21 points. Second on the team was Joseph Girard III with 16 points.
Next best wins
- 85-77 on the road over Alabama (No. 27/RPI) on November 28
- 85-68 at home over Boise State (No. 60/RPI) on November 19
- 74-66 over TCU (No. 99/RPI) on December 9
- 68-65 over Davidson (No. 100/RPI) on November 12
- 79-70 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 109/RPI) on December 3
Clemson's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 2-3 | Quadrant 2: 4-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0
- Based on the RPI, Clemson has two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 12th-most in the nation. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 40th-most.
- Based on the RPI, the Tigers have four wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.
- According to the RPI, Clemson has three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- Clemson has the 17th-toughest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Tigers have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with 15 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 12 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Clemson's upcoming schedule includes two games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Clemson's next game
- Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Clemson Tigers
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
