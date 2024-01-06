When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Clemson be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Clemson ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 1-2 NR NR 117

Clemson's best wins

Against the Duke Blue Devils, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Clemson registered its best win of the season on December 7, an 80-64 home victory. In the victory over Duke, Amari Robinson compiled a team-best 22 points. Dayshanette Harris came through with 15 points.

Next best wins

73-50 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 120/RPI) on December 22

92-66 over UAPB (No. 127/RPI) on November 26

70-54 at home over Air Force (No. 234/RPI) on December 19

90-66 at home over Mercer (No. 236/RPI) on November 12

102-63 at home over Longwood (No. 267/RPI) on November 19

Clemson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-4 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Clemson has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country according to the RPI (one).

According to the RPI, the Tigers have four losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Clemson has been given the 63rd-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Tigers have 12 games left against teams above .500. They have three upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

In terms of Clemson's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games remaining, with six coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Clemson's next game

Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Clemson Tigers

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Clemson Tigers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

