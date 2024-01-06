2024 NCAA Bracketology: Clemson Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Clemson be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.
Want to bet on Clemson's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Clemson ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-7
|1-2
|NR
|NR
|117
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Clemson's best wins
Against the Duke Blue Devils, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Clemson registered its best win of the season on December 7, an 80-64 home victory. In the victory over Duke, Amari Robinson compiled a team-best 22 points. Dayshanette Harris came through with 15 points.
Next best wins
- 73-50 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 120/RPI) on December 22
- 92-66 over UAPB (No. 127/RPI) on November 26
- 70-54 at home over Air Force (No. 234/RPI) on December 19
- 90-66 at home over Mercer (No. 236/RPI) on November 12
- 102-63 at home over Longwood (No. 267/RPI) on November 19
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Clemson's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-4 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
- Clemson has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country according to the RPI (one).
- According to the RPI, the Tigers have four losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Clemson has been given the 63rd-ranked schedule the rest of the season.
- The Tigers have 12 games left against teams above .500. They have three upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- In terms of Clemson's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games remaining, with six coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Clemson's next game
- Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Clemson Tigers
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Clemson games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.