When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Coastal Carolina be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

Want to bet on Coastal Carolina's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Coastal Carolina ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-9 1-2 NR NR 184

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coastal Carolina's best wins

Coastal Carolina, in its best win of the season, took down the Chattanooga Mocs 53-49 on December 20. The leading scorer against Chattanooga was Zaria Hurston, who delivered 10 points with nine rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

88-71 at home over Southern Miss (No. 208/RPI) on January 3

78-72 on the road over Furman (No. 241/RPI) on November 18

78-60 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 281/RPI) on November 22

73-59 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 323/RPI) on November 26

73-61 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 351/RPI) on November 15

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Coastal Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-3

Coastal Carolina has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country based on the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Coastal Carolina has the 185th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Chanticleers have 15 games remaining this season, including none versus teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records north of .500.

Of Coastal Carolina's 15 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Coastal Carolina's next game

Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Old Dominion Monarchs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET Location: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Coastal Carolina games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.