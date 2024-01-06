Saturday's game features the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) facing off at Cajundome in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-70 win for heavily favored Louisiana according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajundome

Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana 81, Coastal Carolina 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisiana (-10.4)

Louisiana (-10.4) Computer Predicted Total: 150.9

Louisiana is 6-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Coastal Carolina's 7-4-0 ATS record. A total of six out of the Ragin' Cajuns' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Chanticleers' games have gone over. Louisiana is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests, while Coastal Carolina has gone 6-4 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights

The Chanticleers' +14 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.7 points per game (88th in college basketball) while allowing 77.6 per contest (315th in college basketball).

Coastal Carolina comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of five boards. It collects 43.1 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 38.1.

Coastal Carolina connects on 7.2 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball), 3.4 fewer than its opponents.

Coastal Carolina loses the turnover battle by 2.7 per game, committing 12.8 (277th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.1.

