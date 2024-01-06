The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) are home in Sun Belt action against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

The Chanticleers have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Ragin' Cajuns have averaged.

Coastal Carolina has compiled a 2-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Ragin' Cajuns are the rebounding team in the nation, the Chanticleers rank 13th.

The Chanticleers put up an average of 78.7 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 71.3 the Ragin' Cajuns give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.3 points, Coastal Carolina is 3-7.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Coastal Carolina put up more points at home (77.6 per game) than away (68.7) last season.

The Chanticleers allowed 68.1 points per game at home last season, and 79.9 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Coastal Carolina made fewer trifectas away (6.5 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (26.8%) than at home (36%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule