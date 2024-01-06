The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) are home in Sun Belt action against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Chanticleers have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Ragin' Cajuns have averaged.
  • Coastal Carolina has compiled a 2-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns are the rebounding team in the nation, the Chanticleers rank 13th.
  • The Chanticleers put up an average of 78.7 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 71.3 the Ragin' Cajuns give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 71.3 points, Coastal Carolina is 3-7.

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Coastal Carolina put up more points at home (77.6 per game) than away (68.7) last season.
  • The Chanticleers allowed 68.1 points per game at home last season, and 79.9 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Coastal Carolina made fewer trifectas away (6.5 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (26.8%) than at home (36%) too.

Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 N.C. A&T L 85-82 HTC Center
12/30/2023 Troy L 72-65 HTC Center
1/4/2024 @ Texas State W 71-63 Strahan Arena
1/6/2024 @ Louisiana - Cajundome
1/11/2024 Appalachian State - HTC Center
1/13/2024 Old Dominion - HTC Center

