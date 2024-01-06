Darlington County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Darlington County, South Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Darlington County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northwood Academy at Trinity Collegiate School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Darlington, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
