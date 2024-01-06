The Chattanooga Mocs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Furman Paladins (6-8, 0-1 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McKenzie Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Furman vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Furman Stats Insights

The Paladins' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Mocs have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

Furman is 6-4 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

The Paladins are the 56th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mocs sit at 237th.

The Paladins put up an average of 83.5 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 72.6 the Mocs allow to opponents.

Furman has put together a 6-5 record in games it scores more than 72.6 points.

Furman Home & Away Comparison

Furman averages 86.5 points per game at home, and 83.2 on the road.

At home the Paladins are conceding 70 points per game, 21 fewer points than they are away (91).

Furman knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (11.2). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (27.7%) than on the road (36.6%).

