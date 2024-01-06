Will Furman be one of the teams to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Furman's full tournament resume.

How Furman ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 0-2 NR NR 230

Furman's best wins

Furman's signature win this season came on November 10 in a 99-76 victory over the Belmont Bruins. JP Pegues, as the leading scorer in the victory over Belmont, compiled 23 points, while Marcus Foster was second on the squad with 16.

Next best wins

76-61 at home over Presbyterian (No. 330/RPI) on December 19

86-78 at home over South Carolina State (No. 331/RPI) on November 28

89-80 over Coastal Carolina (No. 356/RPI) on November 17

Furman's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-4 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

The Paladins have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country according to the RPI (three).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Furman is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Furman gets the 184th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Paladins' upcoming schedule, they have two games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams above .500.

In terms of Furman's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Furman's next game

Matchup: Furman Paladins vs. Citadel Bulldogs

Furman Paladins vs. Citadel Bulldogs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

