Can we count on Furman to lock up a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Furman ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-6 0-0 NR NR 241

Furman's best wins

Furman, in its best win of the season, took down the Elon Phoenix 73-47 on December 14. Jada Session delivered a team-leading 21 points with eight rebounds and two assists in the game against Elon.

Next best wins

73-63 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 272/RPI) on December 31

71-68 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 281/RPI) on November 14

73-66 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 302/RPI) on November 29

71-61 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 332/RPI) on November 7

67-43 at home over South Carolina State (No. 351/RPI) on December 21

Furman's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 7-1

The Paladins have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

Furman faces the 21st-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the year.

The Paladins' upcoming schedule features eight games against teams with worse records and 10 games versus teams with records above .500.

Furman's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Furman's next game

Matchup: Western Carolina Catamounts vs. Furman Paladins

Western Carolina Catamounts vs. Furman Paladins Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

