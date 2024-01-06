2024 NCAA Bracketology: Furman Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
Can we count on Furman to lock up a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How Furman ranks
|Record
|SoCon Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|241
Furman's best wins
Furman, in its best win of the season, took down the Elon Phoenix 73-47 on December 14. Jada Session delivered a team-leading 21 points with eight rebounds and two assists in the game against Elon.
Next best wins
- 73-63 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 272/RPI) on December 31
- 71-68 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 281/RPI) on November 14
- 73-66 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 302/RPI) on November 29
- 71-61 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 332/RPI) on November 7
- 67-43 at home over South Carolina State (No. 351/RPI) on December 21
Furman's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 7-1
- The Paladins have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (seven).
Schedule insights
- Furman faces the 21st-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the year.
- The Paladins' upcoming schedule features eight games against teams with worse records and 10 games versus teams with records above .500.
- Furman's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Furman's next game
- Matchup: Western Carolina Catamounts vs. Furman Paladins
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
