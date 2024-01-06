Saturday's SoCon slate includes the Chattanooga Mocs (8-4, 0-0 SoCon) versus the Furman Paladins (6-6, 0-0 SoCon) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Furman vs. Chattanooga Game Information

Furman Players to Watch

  • JP Pegues: 18.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Pjay Smith Jr.: 11.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Carter Whitt: 8.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Garrett Hien: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Marcus Foster: 19.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Chattanooga Players to Watch

  • Sam Alexis: 11.7 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.6 BLK
  • Honor Huff: 16.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tyler Millin: 10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jan Zidek: 13.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Myles Che: 9.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Furman vs. Chattanooga Stat Comparison

Chattanooga Rank Chattanooga AVG Furman AVG Furman Rank
74th 79.9 Points Scored 85.6 16th
122nd 68.8 Points Allowed 80.3 344th
60th 39.8 Rebounds 39.8 60th
220th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9.8 125th
8th 10.8 3pt Made 10.2 15th
119th 14.5 Assists 18.6 12th
153rd 11.5 Turnovers 14.2 330th

