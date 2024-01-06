Hurricanes vs. Blues Injury Report Today - January 6
As they gear up to meet the St. Louis Blues (19-17-1) on Saturday, January 6 at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-4) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Blood Clotting
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Justin Faulk
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hurricanes vs. Blues Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Arena: PNC Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Hurricanes Season Insights
- The Hurricanes' 135 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.
- Its +17 goal differential is the ninth-best in the league.
Blues Season Insights
- With 106 goals (2.9 per game), the Blues have the league's 26th-ranked offense.
- St. Louis has allowed 118 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 15th in the league.
- Their -12 goal differential is 25th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hurricanes vs. Blues Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-190)
|Blues (+155)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.