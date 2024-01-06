MEAC Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEAC teams will be in action in four games on Saturday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Howard Bison playing the North Carolina Central Eagles at McDougald-McLendon Arena.
Watch men's college basketball all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
MEAC Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Howard Bison at North Carolina Central Eagles
|12:00 PM ET
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Coppin State Eagles at Delaware State Hornets
|4:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Morgan State Bears at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks
|4:00 PM ET
|DSN
|Norfolk State Spartans at South Carolina State Bulldogs
|4:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow MEAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.