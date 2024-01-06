MEAC teams will be in action in four games on Saturday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Howard Bison playing the North Carolina Central Eagles at McDougald-McLendon Arena.

MEAC Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Howard Bison at North Carolina Central Eagles 12:00 PM ET ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Coppin State Eagles at Delaware State Hornets 4:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Morgan State Bears at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks 4:00 PM ET DSN Norfolk State Spartans at South Carolina State Bulldogs 4:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

