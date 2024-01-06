The NHL schedule on Friday is sure to please. The contests include the Winnipeg Jets playing the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center.

Info on how to watch Friday's NHL play is included for you.

Today's NHL Games

Date/Time TV Chicago Blackhawks at New Jersey Devils 7:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5 ESPN+,NBCS-CHI,MSGSN (Watch this game on Fubo) Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals 7:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5 ESPN+,BSSO,MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo) Winnipeg Jets at Anaheim Ducks 10:00 PM ET, Friday, January 5 ESPN+,BSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

