When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Presbyterian be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Presbyterian ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-8 1-1 NR NR 330

Presbyterian's best wins

Presbyterian notched its best win of the season on November 13, when it took down the Citadel Bulldogs, who rank No. 218 in the RPI rankings, 71-64. Marquis Barnett, in that signature victory, recorded a team-best 20 points with seven rebounds and three assists. Crosby James also played a role with 14 points, four rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

68-62 on the road over Vanderbilt (No. 239/RPI) on November 7

81-69 on the road over North Florida (No. 284/RPI) on November 16

68-61 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 332/RPI) on January 3

75-71 on the road over VMI (No. 359/RPI) on December 2

78-75 over Northwestern State (No. 360/RPI) on November 18

Presbyterian's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-4

The Blue Hose have tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

The Blue Hose have 14 games remaining this year, including five against teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records above .500.

Of Presbyterian's 14 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Presbyterian's next game

Matchup: Presbyterian Blue Hose vs. Winthrop Eagles

Presbyterian Blue Hose vs. Winthrop Eagles Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

