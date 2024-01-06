For bracketology insights around Presbyterian and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Presbyterian ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-7 1-1 NR NR 217

Presbyterian's best wins

On November 25, Presbyterian captured its best win of the season, a 65-59 victory over the Morehead State Eagles, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 237) in the RPI rankings. Tilda Sjokvist was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Morehead State, putting up 26 points with one rebound and three assists.

Next best wins

76-58 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 272/RPI) on November 29

64-51 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 323/RPI) on November 22

55-46 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 332/RPI) on January 6

60-41 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 334/RPI) on December 2

68-60 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 345/RPI) on December 6

Presbyterian's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 7-2

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Blue Hose are 7-2 (.778%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Presbyterian faces the 297th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

Of the Blue Hose's 14 remaining games this season, 14 are against teams with worse records, and none are against teams with records north of .500.

As far as Presbyterian's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Presbyterian's next game

Matchup: Winthrop Eagles vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose

Winthrop Eagles vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

