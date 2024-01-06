Saturday's game at Templeton Physical Education Center has the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-7, 1-0 Big South) squaring off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-7, 1-0 Big South) at 2:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a win for UNC Asheville by a score of 77-74, who is slightly favored by our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Templeton Physical Education Center

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 77, Presbyterian 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Asheville (-3.1)

UNC Asheville (-3.1) Computer Predicted Total: 150.8

Presbyterian has a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season compared to UNC Asheville, who is 3-7-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Blue Hose are 7-6-0 and the Bulldogs are 7-3-0. Presbyterian is 3-7 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its past 10 contests, while UNC Asheville has gone 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Presbyterian Performance Insights

The Blue Hose are outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game with a +98 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.7 points per game (116th in college basketball) and allow 71.6 per outing (187th in college basketball).

Presbyterian wins the rebound battle by 1.3 boards on average. It collects 34.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 262nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.3 per contest.

Presbyterian makes 6.7 three-pointers per game (254th in college basketball) at a 34.6% rate (128th in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 its opponents make while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc.

The Blue Hose average 99.8 points per 100 possessions (86th in college basketball), while giving up 91.9 points per 100 possessions (234th in college basketball).

Presbyterian has won the turnover battle by 2.2 turnovers per game, committing 11.1 (120th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.3 (87th in college basketball).

