How to Watch Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Big South foes meet when the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-7, 1-0 Big South) welcome in the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-7, 1-0 Big South) at Templeton Physical Education Center, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
Presbyterian Stats Insights
- The Blue Hose make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
- Presbyterian is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
- The Blue Hose are the 261st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 170th.
- The Blue Hose average 77.7 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 74.4 the Bulldogs allow.
- When Presbyterian totals more than 74.4 points, it is 6-3.
Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Presbyterian is averaging 14.2 more points per game (85.6) than it is away from home (71.4).
- When playing at home, the Blue Hose are ceding 4.8 fewer points per game (68.3) than away from home (73.1).
- At home, Presbyterian is making 1.2 more three-pointers per game (7.1) than in road games (5.9). It owns an identical three-point percentage at home compared to on the road (33.6%).
Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|L 91-68
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|JWU Charlotte
|W 91-67
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Charleston Southern
|W 68-61
|The Buc Dome
|1/6/2024
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|1/10/2024
|Winthrop
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Gardner-Webb
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
