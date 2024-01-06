Big South foes meet when the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-7, 1-0 Big South) welcome in the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-7, 1-0 Big South) at Templeton Physical Education Center, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Presbyterian Stats Insights

  • The Blue Hose make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
  • Presbyterian is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Blue Hose are the 261st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 170th.
  • The Blue Hose average 77.7 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 74.4 the Bulldogs allow.
  • When Presbyterian totals more than 74.4 points, it is 6-3.

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games, Presbyterian is averaging 14.2 more points per game (85.6) than it is away from home (71.4).
  • When playing at home, the Blue Hose are ceding 4.8 fewer points per game (68.3) than away from home (73.1).
  • At home, Presbyterian is making 1.2 more three-pointers per game (7.1) than in road games (5.9). It owns an identical three-point percentage at home compared to on the road (33.6%).

Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Wake Forest L 91-68 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/30/2023 JWU Charlotte W 91-67 Templeton Physical Education Center
1/3/2024 @ Charleston Southern W 68-61 The Buc Dome
1/6/2024 UNC Asheville - Templeton Physical Education Center
1/10/2024 Winthrop - Templeton Physical Education Center
1/13/2024 @ Gardner-Webb - Paul Porter Arena

