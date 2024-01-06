The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-7, 1-0 Big South) go up against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-7, 1-0 Big South) in a matchup of Big South teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian matchup.

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNC Asheville Moneyline Presbyterian Moneyline FanDuel UNC Asheville (-3.5) 144.5 -170 +138 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Betting Trends

Presbyterian has covered seven times in 15 chances against the spread this season.

The Blue Hose have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

UNC Asheville has covered five times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

Bulldogs games have hit the over seven out of 13 times this season.

