Saturday's game features the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-8) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-7) squaring off at Kimmel Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 60-59 victory for UNC Asheville according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Blue Hose's most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 61-57 loss to Charleston Southern.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 60, Presbyterian 59

Presbyterian Schedule Analysis

When the Blue Hose defeated the Morehead State Eagles, who are ranked No. 204 in our computer rankings, on November 25 by a score of 65-59, it was their best win of the year so far.

Presbyterian has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (six).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Presbyterian 2023-24 Best Wins

65-59 at home over Morehead State (No. 204) on November 25

76-58 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 326) on November 29

68-60 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 340) on December 6

63-52 at home over South Carolina State (No. 343) on December 15

64-51 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 351) on November 22

Presbyterian Leaders

Bryanna Brady: 12.9 PTS, 55.1 FG%

12.9 PTS, 55.1 FG% Tilda Sjokvist: 12.2 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (31-for-91)

12.2 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (31-for-91) Mara Neira: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (30-for-92)

11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (30-for-92) Christina Kline: 4.8 PTS, 27.9 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (12-for-47)

4.8 PTS, 27.9 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (12-for-47) Ashley Carrillo: 4.8 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

Presbyterian Performance Insights

The Blue Hose put up 60 points per game (275th in college basketball) while allowing 60.9 per outing (108th in college basketball). They have a -15 scoring differential.

The Blue Hose average 68.9 points per game at home, and 49.5 away.

At home Presbyterian is allowing 54.6 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than it is away (63.3).

While the Blue Hose are putting up 60 points per game in 2023-24, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, amassing 59.3 points per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.