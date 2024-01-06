The Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-7, 0-0 Big South) play the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-6, 0-0 Big South) in a clash of Big South squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Game Information

Presbyterian Players to Watch

  • Marquis Barnett: 13.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jonah Pierce: 9.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Samage Teel: 12.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kobe Stewart: 6.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Trevon Reddish: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

  • Drew Pember: 17.8 PTS, 7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Josh Banks: 13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nicholas McMullen: 9.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Caleb Burgess: 5.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Fletcher Abee: 11.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Stat Comparison

Presbyterian Rank Presbyterian AVG UNC Asheville AVG UNC Asheville Rank
119th 77.4 Points Scored 81.4 51st
225th 72.6 Points Allowed 73.8 253rd
260th 34.6 Rebounds 37.2 158th
325th 6.9 Off. Rebounds 10 114th
237th 6.9 3pt Made 9.1 61st
103rd 14.8 Assists 16.9 35th
144th 11.4 Turnovers 12.5 244th

