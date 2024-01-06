The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-8) go up against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday in Big South play.

Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Scoring Comparison

The Blue Hose score an average of 60 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 56.1 the Bulldogs give up.

When it scores more than 56.1 points, Presbyterian is 9-2.

UNC Asheville's record is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 60 points.

The Bulldogs record 60 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 60.9 the Blue Hose allow.

When UNC Asheville puts up more than 60.9 points, it is 4-2.

Presbyterian is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 60 points.

The Bulldogs are making 35.8% of their shots from the field, 2.2% lower than the Blue Hose concede to opponents (38%).

The Blue Hose's 39.1 shooting percentage from the field is 2.1 higher than the Bulldogs have conceded.

Presbyterian Leaders

Bryanna Brady: 12.9 PTS, 55.1 FG%

12.9 PTS, 55.1 FG% Tilda Sjokvist: 12.2 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (31-for-91)

12.2 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (31-for-91) Mara Neira: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (30-for-92)

11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (30-for-92) Christina Kline: 4.8 PTS, 27.9 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (12-for-47)

4.8 PTS, 27.9 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (12-for-47) Ashley Carrillo: 4.8 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

