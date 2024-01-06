The Carolina Hurricanes, Sebastian Aho included, will meet the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Aho's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sebastian Aho vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +145)

1.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aho Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Aho has averaged 17:57 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +9.

Aho has scored a goal in a game 13 times this year over 36 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Aho has a point in 25 of 36 games this year, with multiple points in 13 of them.

Aho has an assist in 18 of 36 games this year, with multiple assists on eight occasions.

The implied probability is 40.8% that Aho goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Aho has an implied probability of 60.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Aho Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 36 Games 2 46 Points 2 15 Goals 1 31 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.