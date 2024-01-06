If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of South Carolina and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

+50000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +35000

How South Carolina ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-1 1-0 39 NR 23

South Carolina's best wins

South Carolina picked up its best win of the season on November 19 by claiming a 75-68 victory over the Grand Canyon Antelopes, a top 50 team in the RPI. In the win against Grand Canyon, Meechie Johnson Jr. recorded a team-leading 24 points. Myles Stute contributed 15 points.

Next best wins

68-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 33/RPI) on January 6

79-77 over Virginia Tech (No. 74/RPI) on November 10

72-62 at home over Winthrop (No. 123/RPI) on December 19

65-53 at home over Notre Dame (No. 158/RPI) on November 28

89-67 at home over George Washington (No. 160/RPI) on December 1

South Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

South Carolina has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one).

The Gamecocks have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Based on the RPI, South Carolina has three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.

The Gamecocks have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, South Carolina has been handed the 215th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Gamecocks have 16 games left against teams over .500. They have 15 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Of South Carolina's 17 remaining games this year, it has six upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

South Carolina's next game

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV Channel: SEC Network

