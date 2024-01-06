For bracketology insights around South Carolina and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How South Carolina ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 14-0 2-0 1 1 4

South Carolina's best wins

On December 10, South Carolina captured its best win of the season, a 78-69 victory over the Utah Utes, who rank No. 15 in the AP's Top 25. Kamilla Cardoso led the way versus Utah, recording 17 points. Second on the team was Te-Hina Paopao with 15 points.

Next best wins

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 10/RPI) on November 12

77-61 on the road over Duke (No. 19/RPI) on December 3

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 6

93-62 on the road over Bowling Green (No. 42/RPI) on December 19

89-66 on the road over Florida (No. 53/RPI) on January 4

South Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 7-0 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Based on the RPI, South Carolina has seven wins over Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the country.

The Gamecocks have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, South Carolina has to overcome the 14th-toughest schedule in the country the rest of the season.

In terms of the Gamecocks' upcoming schedule, they have 15 games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 15 contests against teams above .500.

South Carolina has 15 games remaining this year, including two contests against Top 25 teams.

South Carolina's next game

Matchup: Missouri Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Missouri Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV Channel: SEC Network+

