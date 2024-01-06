Saturday's contest between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at Colonial Life Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-69, with Mississippi State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no set line.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 70, South Carolina 69

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina vs. Mississippi State

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-0.8)

Mississippi State (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.7

South Carolina's record against the spread this season is 8-3-0, and Mississippi State's is 6-5-0. The Gamecocks are 4-7-0 and the Bulldogs are 5-6-0 in terms of hitting the over. In the past 10 contests, South Carolina has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Mississippi State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks outscore opponents by 12.4 points per game (scoring 75.5 points per game to rank 173rd in college basketball while giving up 63.1 per contest to rank 22nd in college basketball) and have a +161 scoring differential overall.

The 37.1 rebounds per game South Carolina averages rank 161st in the nation, and are 5.3 more than the 31.8 its opponents grab per contest.

South Carolina hits 8.8 three-pointers per game (70th in college basketball), 2.9 more than its opponents (5.9).

The Gamecocks rank 46th in college basketball by averaging 102.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 75th in college basketball, allowing 85.5 points per 100 possessions.

South Carolina forces 9.9 turnovers per game (329th in college basketball) while committing 9.2 (22nd in college basketball action).

