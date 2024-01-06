Saturday's contest that pits the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at Colonial Life Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-69 in favor of Mississippi State. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 70, South Carolina 69

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina vs. Mississippi State

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-0.8)

Mississippi State (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.7

South Carolina has an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Mississippi State, who is 6-5-0 ATS. The Gamecocks are 4-7-0 and the Bulldogs are 5-6-0 in terms of going over the point total. South Carolina has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over the last 10 contests. Mississippi State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other SEC Predictions

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks' +161 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.5 points per game (173rd in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per contest (22nd in college basketball).

The 37.1 rebounds per game South Carolina averages rank 161st in the country, and are 5.3 more than the 31.8 its opponents grab per contest.

South Carolina knocks down 8.8 three-pointers per game (70th in college basketball) while shooting 34.8% from deep (123rd in college basketball). It is making 2.9 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5.9 per game while shooting 33.9%.

The Gamecocks rank 46th in college basketball with 102.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 75th in college basketball defensively with 85.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

South Carolina forces 9.9 turnovers per game (329th in college basketball) while committing 9.2 (22nd in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.