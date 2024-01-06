Saturday's game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) and South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) squaring off at Colonial Life Arena has a projected final score of 70-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Mississippi State, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on January 6.

The matchup has no line set.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 70, South Carolina 69

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina vs. Mississippi State

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-0.8)

Mississippi State (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.7

South Carolina is 8-3-0 against the spread, while Mississippi State's ATS record this season is 6-5-0. The Gamecocks have gone over the point total in four games, while Bulldogs games have gone over five times. In the past 10 games, South Carolina is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall while Mississippi State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks have a +161 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.4 points per game. They're putting up 75.5 points per game to rank 173rd in college basketball and are allowing 63.1 per outing to rank 22nd in college basketball.

South Carolina grabs 37.1 rebounds per game (161st in college basketball) while conceding 31.8 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.3 boards per game.

South Carolina knocks down 8.8 three-pointers per game (70th in college basketball) while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc (123rd in college basketball). It is making 2.9 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5.9 per game while shooting 33.9%.

The Gamecocks score 102.2 points per 100 possessions (46th in college basketball), while allowing 85.5 points per 100 possessions (75th in college basketball).

South Carolina has committed 9.2 turnovers per game (22nd in college basketball action) while forcing 9.9 (329th in college basketball).

