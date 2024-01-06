Saturday's game at Colonial Life Arena has the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) going head to head against the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 70-69 victory for Mississippi State, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, South Carolina is projected to cover the spread (3.5) against Mississippi State. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 135.5 over/under.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Colonial Life Arena Line: Mississippi State -3.5

Mississippi State -3.5 Point Total: 135.5

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 70, South Carolina 69

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina vs. Mississippi State

Pick ATS: South Carolina (+3.5)



South Carolina (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (135.5)



Mississippi State's record against the spread so far this season is 6-5-0, while South Carolina's is 8-3-0. The Bulldogs have a 5-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Gamecocks have a record of 4-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 151.7 points per game, 16.2 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 contests, Mississippi State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall. South Carolina has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 matches.

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game, with a +161 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.5 points per game (173rd in college basketball) and allow 63.1 per contest (22nd in college basketball).

South Carolina ranks 161st in the nation at 37.1 rebounds per game. That's 5.3 more than the 31.8 its opponents average.

South Carolina hits 8.8 three-pointers per game (70th in college basketball), 2.9 more than its opponents.

South Carolina forces 9.9 turnovers per game (329th in college basketball) while committing 9.2 (22nd in college basketball).

