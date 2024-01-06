The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) will aim to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Gamecocks have also won five games in a row.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: CBS

South Carolina Stats Insights

The Gamecocks are shooting 45% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 38.7% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

South Carolina has compiled a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 38.7% from the field.

The Gamecocks are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 94th.

The Gamecocks' 75.5 points per game are 12.8 more points than the 62.7 the Bulldogs give up.

South Carolina is 12-1 when it scores more than 62.7 points.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, South Carolina averaged 63.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.3.

At home, the Gamecocks conceded 69.1 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away (77).

At home, South Carolina drained 6.8 triples per game last season, 2.3 fewer than it averaged on the road (9.1). South Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than away (36.5%) too.

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule