The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) will aim to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Gamecocks have also won five games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Gamecocks are shooting 45% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 38.7% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
  • South Carolina has compiled a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 38.7% from the field.
  • The Gamecocks are the 161st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 94th.
  • The Gamecocks' 75.5 points per game are 12.8 more points than the 62.7 the Bulldogs give up.
  • South Carolina is 12-1 when it scores more than 62.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, South Carolina averaged 63.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.3.
  • At home, the Gamecocks conceded 69.1 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away (77).
  • At home, South Carolina drained 6.8 triples per game last season, 2.3 fewer than it averaged on the road (9.1). South Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than away (36.5%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Winthrop W 72-62 Colonial Life Arena
12/22/2023 Elon W 70-43 Colonial Life Arena
12/30/2023 Florida A&M W 94-62 Colonial Life Arena
1/6/2024 Mississippi State - Colonial Life Arena
1/9/2024 @ Alabama - Coleman Coliseum
1/13/2024 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.