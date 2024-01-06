South Carolina vs. Mississippi State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
A pair of hot squads square off when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Gamecocks, who have won five in a row.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mississippi State vs. South Carolina matchup in this article.
South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|South Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mississippi State (-3.5)
|134.5
|-160
|+130
|FanDuel
|Mississippi State (-2.5)
|133.5
|-137
|+114
South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends
- South Carolina has compiled a 10-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Gamecocks have covered the spread three times this year (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
- Mississippi State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- A total of five out of the Bulldogs' 13 games this season have gone over the point total.
South Carolina Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +40000
- The Gamecocks' national championship odds are the same now (+40000) compared to the start of the season (+40000).
- With odds of +40000, South Carolina has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
