A pair of hot squads square off when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Gamecocks, who have won five in a row.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mississippi State vs. South Carolina matchup in this article.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Mississippi State (-3.5) 134.5 -160 +130 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mississippi State (-2.5) 133.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

South Carolina has compiled a 10-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread three times this year (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Mississippi State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

A total of five out of the Bulldogs' 13 games this season have gone over the point total.

South Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 The Gamecocks' national championship odds are the same now (+40000) compared to the start of the season (+40000).

With odds of +40000, South Carolina has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

