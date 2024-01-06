Saturday's contest features the Norfolk State Spartans (9-7, 0-0 MEAC) and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-12, 0-0 MEAC) facing off at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center (on January 6) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-71 victory for Norfolk State, who is slightly favored based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Orangeburg, South Carolina

Orangeburg, South Carolina Venue: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 76, South Carolina State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State

Computer Predicted Spread: Norfolk State (-5.3)

Norfolk State (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.6

South Carolina State has a 9-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Norfolk State, who is 7-5-0 ATS. The Bulldogs have hit the over in nine games, while Spartans games have gone over five times. South Carolina State has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 1-9 overall in the last 10 contests. Norfolk State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

South Carolina State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are being outscored by 11.9 points per game with a -190 scoring differential overall. They put up 71 points per game (277th in college basketball) and give up 82.9 per outing (353rd in college basketball).

The 39.2 rebounds per game South Carolina State averages rank 75th in the country, and are 2.5 more than the 36.7 its opponents pull down per contest.

South Carolina State knocks down 5 three-pointers per game (346th in college basketball) while shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc (346th in college basketball). It is making 3.4 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 8.4 per game while shooting 36.9%.

The Bulldogs average 83.1 points per 100 possessions (348th in college basketball), while allowing 97 points per 100 possessions (326th in college basketball).

South Carolina State forces 15.1 turnovers per game (25th in college basketball) while committing 14.8 (350th in college basketball play).

