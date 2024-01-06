The Norfolk State Spartans (9-7, 0-0 MEAC) will try to stop a four-game road losing skid at the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-12, 0-0 MEAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MEAC Games

South Carolina State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 40% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 41.6% the Spartans allow to opponents.

South Carolina State has a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 279th.

The Bulldogs record 71 points per game, only three more points than the 68 the Spartans give up.

When South Carolina State scores more than 68 points, it is 3-7.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

At home, South Carolina State is averaging 16 more points per game (82) than it is when playing on the road (66).

Defensively the Bulldogs have been better at home this year, surrendering 76.6 points per game, compared to 85.7 away from home.

Looking at three-point shooting, South Carolina State has performed better when playing at home this season, making 6.4 treys per game with a 30.5% three-point percentage, compared to 4.4 threes per game and a 26.1% three-point percentage in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule