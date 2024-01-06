The Norfolk State Spartans (9-7, 0-0 MEAC) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak when visiting the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-12, 0-0 MEAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Norfolk State Moneyline South Carolina State Moneyline FanDuel Norfolk State (-7.5) 147.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Betting Trends

South Carolina State has covered eight times in 15 chances against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs have an ATS record of 6-4 when playing as at least 7-point underdogs this year.

Norfolk State has covered seven times in 13 games with a spread this season.

A total of five out of the Spartans' 13 games this season have gone over the point total.

