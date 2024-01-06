South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's contest features the Norfolk State Spartans (10-4) and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-14) squaring off at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 67-53 win for heavily favored Norfolk State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.
In their last time out, the Bulldogs lost 55-41 to Jacksonville State on Friday.
South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Norfolk State 67, South Carolina State 53
South Carolina State Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs' best win this season came in a 76-58 victory against the Queens (NC) Royals on November 29.
- The Bulldogs have four losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 25th-most in Division 1.
- South Carolina State has the most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (eight).
South Carolina State Leaders
- Morgan Beacham: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.6 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)
- Taniya McGown: 7.3 PTS, 50 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
- Rakyha Reid: 4.8 PTS, 57.6 FG%
- Janiah Hinton: 7.9 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (18-for-68)
- Jordan Releford: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (4-for-28)
South Carolina State Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs average 50.9 points per game (350th in college basketball) while giving up 68.3 per outing (270th in college basketball). They have a -261 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 17.4 points per game.
- In their last 10 games, the Bulldogs have been putting up 52.6 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 50.9 they've scored over the course of the 2023-24 season.
