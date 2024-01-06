The Norfolk State Spartans (9-6, 0-0 MEAC) play a fellow MEAC team, the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-10, 0-0 MEAC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Game Information

South Carolina State Players to Watch

Davion Everett: 10.4 PTS, 7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Norfolk State Players to Watch

Jamarii Thomas: 18 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Stat Comparison

South Carolina State Rank South Carolina State AVG Norfolk State AVG Norfolk State Rank 260th 71.7 Points Scored 75.7 165th 354th 82.1 Points Allowed 66.7 84th 67th 39.5 Rebounds 34.6 260th 9th 13.4 Off. Rebounds 9.8 125th 349th 4.9 3pt Made 7 229th 114th 14.6 Assists 12 283rd 342nd 14.7 Turnovers 10.7 92nd

