The Norfolk State Spartans (8-4) meet a fellow MEAC opponent, the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-13), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

South Carolina State Players to Watch

Morgan Beacham: 8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Taniya McGown: 7.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Rakyha Reid: 4.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Jordan Releford: 7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Janiah Hinton: 8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Norfolk State Players to Watch

Kierra Wheeler: 17.7 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Niya Fields: 7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Danaijah Williams: 7.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

Da'Brya Clark: 6.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Makoye Diawara: 6.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

