What are South Carolina Upstate's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How South Carolina Upstate ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-8 2-0 NR NR 223

South Carolina Upstate's best wins

South Carolina Upstate, in its signature win of the season, took down the North Florida Ospreys 73-60 on November 25. In the victory over North Florida, Rebekah Gordon compiled a team-leading 18 points. Isabell West chipped in 15 points.

Next best wins

61-58 at home over Furman (No. 241/RPI) on December 9

52-51 on the road over Winthrop (No. 300/RPI) on January 6

71-44 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 332/RPI) on January 3

73-64 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 334/RPI) on December 5

58-53 at home over South Carolina State (No. 351/RPI) on November 20

South Carolina Upstate's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-2

The Spartans have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

South Carolina Upstate gets the 306th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Spartans have two games left versus teams over .500. They have 10 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Reviewing SC Upstate's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

South Carolina Upstate's next game

Matchup: South Carolina Upstate Spartans vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers

South Carolina Upstate Spartans vs. Charleston Southern Buccaneers Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 4:00 PM ET Location: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

