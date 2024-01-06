The Winthrop Eagles (7-7) battle the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-8) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday in Big South play.

South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Scoring Comparison

The Spartans' 58.4 points per game are only 2.2 fewer points than the 60.6 the Eagles give up.

When it scores more than 60.6 points, South Carolina Upstate is 5-1.

Winthrop has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.4 points.

The Eagles put up 10.0 fewer points per game (55.9) than the Spartans give up (65.9).

Winthrop is 2-0 when scoring more than 65.9 points.

South Carolina Upstate is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 55.9 points.

This season the Eagles are shooting 36.4% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Spartans give up.

South Carolina Upstate Leaders

Isabell West: 10.8 PTS, 59.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

10.8 PTS, 59.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Trinity Johnson: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 28 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 28 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) AC Markham: 5.6 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (7-for-13)

5.6 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (7-for-13) Rebekah Gordon: 9 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

9 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Jeni Levine: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

