Saturday's game between the Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) at G.B. Hodge Center has a projected final score of 75-68 based on our computer prediction, with Winthrop taking home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Winthrop 75, South Carolina Upstate 68

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop

Computer Predicted Spread: Winthrop (-6.4)

Winthrop (-6.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.4

South Carolina Upstate has a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season compared to Winthrop, who is 6-7-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Spartans' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Eagles' games have gone over. Over the last 10 games, South Carolina Upstate has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall. Winthrop has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights

The Spartans have a -6 scoring differential, putting up 71.9 points per game (257th in college basketball) and allowing 72.3 (207th in college basketball).

South Carolina Upstate loses the rebound battle by four boards on average. It records 32.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 326th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.9 per contest.

South Carolina Upstate knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball) while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc (132nd in college basketball). It is making two more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.1 per game while shooting 30.1%.

The Spartans rank 261st in college basketball by averaging 91.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 238th in college basketball, allowing 92.1 points per 100 possessions.

South Carolina Upstate has committed 2.5 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.6 (165th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.1 (52nd in college basketball).

