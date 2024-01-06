The Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at G.B. Hodge Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

  • The Spartans are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 40% the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • South Carolina Upstate has a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 118th.
  • The Spartans record 71.9 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 67.4 the Eagles allow.
  • South Carolina Upstate has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 67.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison

  • South Carolina Upstate posts 82.2 points per game in home games, compared to 66.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 16.1 points per contest.
  • The Spartans are ceding 64.4 points per game this year at home, which is 12.3 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (76.7).
  • At home, South Carolina Upstate is sinking 0.4 fewer threes per game (7.8) than in road games (8.2). However, it sports a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to in road games (33.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Davidson L 62-59 John M. Belk Arena
12/30/2023 Coker W 96-76 G.B. Hodge Center
1/3/2024 @ UNC Asheville L 95-67 Kimmel Arena
1/6/2024 Winthrop - G.B. Hodge Center
1/13/2024 @ Charleston Southern - The Buc Dome
1/17/2024 Longwood - G.B. Hodge Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.