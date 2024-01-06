How to Watch South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at G.B. Hodge Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
- UNC Asheville vs Presbyterian (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Gardner-Webb vs High Point (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Charleston Southern vs Longwood (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights
- The Spartans are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 40% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- South Carolina Upstate has a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 118th.
- The Spartans record 71.9 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 67.4 the Eagles allow.
- South Carolina Upstate has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 67.4 points.
South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison
- South Carolina Upstate posts 82.2 points per game in home games, compared to 66.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 16.1 points per contest.
- The Spartans are ceding 64.4 points per game this year at home, which is 12.3 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (76.7).
- At home, South Carolina Upstate is sinking 0.4 fewer threes per game (7.8) than in road games (8.2). However, it sports a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to in road games (33.5%).
South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Davidson
|L 62-59
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/30/2023
|Coker
|W 96-76
|G.B. Hodge Center
|1/3/2024
|@ UNC Asheville
|L 95-67
|Kimmel Arena
|1/6/2024
|Winthrop
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Charleston Southern
|-
|The Buc Dome
|1/17/2024
|Longwood
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
