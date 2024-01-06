The Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at G.B. Hodge Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 40% the Eagles allow to opponents.

South Carolina Upstate has a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40% from the field.

The Spartans are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 118th.

The Spartans record 71.9 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 67.4 the Eagles allow.

South Carolina Upstate has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 67.4 points.

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison

South Carolina Upstate posts 82.2 points per game in home games, compared to 66.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 16.1 points per contest.

The Spartans are ceding 64.4 points per game this year at home, which is 12.3 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (76.7).

At home, South Carolina Upstate is sinking 0.4 fewer threes per game (7.8) than in road games (8.2). However, it sports a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to in road games (33.5%).

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule