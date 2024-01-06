The Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) will aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at G.B. Hodge Center, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Winthrop Moneyline South Carolina Upstate Moneyline FanDuel Winthrop (-5.5) 139.5 -265 +210 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Betting Trends

South Carolina Upstate has compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread this year.

The Spartans have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Winthrop has covered six times in 14 games with a spread this season.

Eagles games have hit the over five out of 14 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.