Saturday's game between the Winthrop Eagles (7-7) and South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-8) at Winthrop Coliseum has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 61-59, with Winthrop coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Spartans' most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 71-44 victory against UNC Asheville.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Winthrop 61, South Carolina Upstate 59

South Carolina Upstate Schedule Analysis

In terms of their best win this season, the Spartans defeated the North Florida Ospreys on November 25 by a score of 73-60.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Spartans are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most defeats.

South Carolina Upstate 2023-24 Best Wins

73-60 over North Florida (No. 228) on November 25

61-58 at home over Furman (No. 253) on December 9

71-44 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 294) on January 3

58-53 at home over South Carolina State (No. 343) on November 20

73-64 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 353) on December 5

South Carolina Upstate Leaders

Isabell West: 10.8 PTS, 59.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

10.8 PTS, 59.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Trinity Johnson: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 28.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

8.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 28.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) AC Markham: 5.6 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (7-for-13)

5.6 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (7-for-13) Rebekah Gordon: 9.0 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

9.0 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Jeni Levine: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights

The Spartans' -104 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 58.4 points per game (302nd in college basketball) while giving up 65.9 per contest (226th in college basketball).

At home, the Spartans average 63.0 points per game. On the road, they score 52.3.

At home, South Carolina Upstate gives up 51.0 points per game. Away, it concedes 76.6.

