The South Carolina Gamecocks (11-1, 0-0 SEC) face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2, 0-0 SEC) in a clash of SEC teams at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on CBS.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

South Carolina Players to Watch

Meechie Johnson Jr.: 18.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK B.J. Mack: 14.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Ta'Lon Cooper: 10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Myles Stute: 9.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jacobi Wright: 6.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Cameron Matthews: 10.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Jimmy Bell Jr.: 9.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Josh Hubbard: 14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK D.J. Jeffries: 7.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Dashawn Davis: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Stat Comparison

South Carolina Rank South Carolina AVG Mississippi State AVG Mississippi State Rank 212th 73.9 Points Scored 75.5 169th 28th 63.2 Points Allowed 62.8 21st 191st 36.5 Rebounds 40.8 40th 174th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 10.6 75th 68th 8.8 3pt Made 7.6 171st 101st 14.9 Assists 15.3 87th 23rd 9.3 Turnovers 11.9 196th

