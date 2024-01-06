South Carolina vs. Mississippi State January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The South Carolina Gamecocks (11-1, 0-0 SEC) face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2, 0-0 SEC) in a clash of SEC teams at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on CBS.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Meechie Johnson Jr.: 18.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- B.J. Mack: 14.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ta'Lon Cooper: 10.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myles Stute: 9.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jacobi Wright: 6.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Cameron Matthews: 10.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jimmy Bell Jr.: 9.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Josh Hubbard: 14.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- D.J. Jeffries: 7.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dashawn Davis: 8.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Carolina vs. Mississippi State Stat Comparison
|South Carolina Rank
|South Carolina AVG
|Mississippi State AVG
|Mississippi State Rank
|212th
|73.9
|Points Scored
|75.5
|169th
|28th
|63.2
|Points Allowed
|62.8
|21st
|191st
|36.5
|Rebounds
|40.8
|40th
|174th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.6
|75th
|68th
|8.8
|3pt Made
|7.6
|171st
|101st
|14.9
|Assists
|15.3
|87th
|23rd
|9.3
|Turnovers
|11.9
|196th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.