Williamsburg County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Williamsburg County, South Carolina has high school basketball games on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Williamsburg County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hemingway High School at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.