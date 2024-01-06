Can we expect Winthrop to secure a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Winthrop ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-8 1-1 NR NR 300

Winthrop's best wins

In its signature victory of the season, Winthrop defeated the Georgia State Panthers in a 65-60 win on December 14. Leonor Paisana led the offense versus Georgia State, amassing 20 points. Second on the team was Ronaltha Marc with 15 points.

Next best wins

56-49 over San Jose State (No. 251/RPI) on November 25

58-53 on the road over Longwood (No. 267/RPI) on January 3

54-45 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 351/RPI) on November 18

Winthrop's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

Schedule insights

Winthrop gets the 283rd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Eagles have two games left against teams over .500. They have 11 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

In terms of Winthrop's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Winthrop's next game

Matchup: Winthrop Eagles vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose

Winthrop Eagles vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

