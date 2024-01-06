The Winthrop Eagles (10-6, 1-0 Big South) will attempt to break a three-game road losing skid at the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9, 0-1 Big South) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup.

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Winthrop Moneyline South Carolina Upstate Moneyline FanDuel Winthrop (-5.5) 139.5 -265 +210 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Trends

Winthrop has covered six times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.

A total of five out of the Eagles' 14 games this season have hit the over.

South Carolina Upstate is 4-7-0 ATS this year.

Spartans games have hit the over four out of 11 times this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.