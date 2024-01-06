Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Winthrop Coliseum has the Winthrop Eagles (7-7) taking on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-8) at 2:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 61-59 win for Winthrop, so it should be a tight matchup.
In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Eagles secured a 58-53 win against Longwood.
Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction
- Prediction: Winthrop 61, South Carolina Upstate 59
Winthrop Schedule Analysis
- Against the Georgia State Panthers on December 14, the Eagles picked up their signature win of the season, a 65-60 home victory.
- The Eagles have three losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.
Winthrop 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-60 at home over Georgia State (No. 198) on December 14
- 56-49 over San Jose State (No. 232) on November 25
- 54-45 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 343) on November 18
- 58-53 on the road over Longwood (No. 348) on January 3
Winthrop Leaders
- Marissa Gasaway: 9.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG%
- Jada Ryce: 9.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 38.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)
- Blessing Okoh: 7.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.4 FG%, 20.4 3PT% (11-for-54)
- Ronaltha Marc: 8.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
- Leonor Paisana: 8.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (20-for-73)
Winthrop Performance Insights
- The Eagles' -66 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 55.9 points per game (322nd in college basketball) while allowing 60.6 per outing (100th in college basketball).
- Offensively, the Eagles have played better in home games this season, putting up 67.8 points per game, compared to 48 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2023-24, Winthrop is surrendering 56.7 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 62.7.
