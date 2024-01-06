Will Wofford be one of the teams to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Wofford's full tournament resume.

How Wofford ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 1-1 NR NR 207

Wofford's best wins

Against the High Point Panthers on November 11, Wofford registered its best win of the season, which was a 99-98 home victory. With 20 points, Dillon Bailey was the top scorer versus High Point. Second on the team was Quentin Meza, with 12 points.

Next best wins

81-66 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 245/RPI) on December 6

74-64 on the road over Middle Tennessee (No. 300/RPI) on December 2

88-80 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 356/RPI) on December 9

87-85 at home over VMI (No. 359/RPI) on January 3

Wofford's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Wofford faces the 159th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Of the Terriers' 16 remaining games this year, three are against teams with worse records, and 13 are against teams with records above .500.

Wofford's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Wofford's next game

Matchup: Wofford Terriers vs. Mercer Bears

Wofford Terriers vs. Mercer Bears Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

